Fisherman rescued from boat after falling overboard

A rescue crew from the US Coast Guard's San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center airlifted a 40-year-old fisherman from a vessel approximately 70 miles off the coast of San Diego on August 12 after he fell overboard.
0:45 | 08/14/17

