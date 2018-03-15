2 FIU bridge collapse victims in critical condition

More
Ten victims are being treated at Kendall Regional Medical Center following today's deadly collapse.
0:57 | 03/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 FIU bridge collapse victims in critical condition

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53781577,"title":"2 FIU bridge collapse victims in critical condition","duration":"0:57","description":"Ten victims are being treated at Kendall Regional Medical Center following today's deadly collapse.","url":"/US/video/fiu-bridge-collapse-victims-critical-condition-53781577","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.