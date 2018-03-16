FIU student among victims of bridge collapse

The bridge, hailed as an engineering marvel, collapsed Thursday afternoon.
0:47 | 03/16/18

Transcript for FIU student among victims of bridge collapse
Last night Francis. Homeless circuit rescue it one recovery and investigate. With that transit. Police department. Along with a investigative law enforcement partners and olive garden and operate. Our primary focus. On cars and all of the victims. In the dignified manner. And do. Not compromise that's it process. We have understood that one of these fatalities there has been confirmed that is that might students. Hey we are truly saddened to hear that we have not yet been able to confirm whether this student is actually city as we water residents. But we are truly saddened it was a student also has been house lost their lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":53796646,"title":"FIU student among victims of bridge collapse","duration":"0:47","description":"The bridge, hailed as an engineering marvel, collapsed Thursday afternoon.","url":"/US/video/fiu-student-victims-bridge-collapse-53796646","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
