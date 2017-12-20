Fla. man charged with attempted murder for allegedly dragging police officer with car

More
Thomas Cabrera, from Pembroke Pines, Florida, is now facing a charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer for the whole incident, which was caught on dramatic bodycam footage.
0:45 | 12/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fla. man charged with attempted murder for allegedly dragging police officer with car

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51904922,"title":"Fla. man charged with attempted murder for allegedly dragging police officer with car","duration":"0:45","description":"Thomas Cabrera, from Pembroke Pines, Florida, is now facing a charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer for the whole incident, which was caught on dramatic bodycam footage.","url":"/US/video/fla-man-charged-attempted-murder-allegedly-dragging-police-51904922","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.