Transcript for Fla. soccer coach agrees to extradition after missing teen girl found with him in NY

For extradition case it has very little if anything to do with innocents are killed this accident like circumstance to simpler question whether there's a valid warrant. And how to deal. So in this case that mr. Rodriguez consented to return Laurie wants go back to try to deal of these matters as soon as possible. So we set that up to be ex. Rodney yet and that's why we put on the record that that's why we didn't read it. Because he wants it back it's possible. That's all the way of investigation relates that you can't consent to extradition what it is your right to contest the extradition. Or compel Florida teens at the public governors. Complicated tedious process. Oftentimes. To benefit poll. Not wanting State's case Florida and New York we expedite the process by sending two. So he gets the benefit of you know they don't come here to reach he gets out and Florida gets the benefit not had to go through a complicated. Process. So there's a war at a state of floor effort interfering with custody. Signed a waiver of extradition today so he's going to be held in custody for the next two weeks for Fuller stories. The hopeful resorted to be called me. And they've been through with eight where they already on the way here when that flirt glories of our party no tears they've been they've been here and we'll be back yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.