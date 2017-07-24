Flash flooding inundates New Orleans

Heavy rains caused flash flooding in New Orleans, Louisiana, submerging cars and swamping streets with rainwater.
0:31 | 07/24/17

Transcript for Flash flooding inundates New Orleans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

