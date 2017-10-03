Transcript for Flight attendant finds unlikely kidney donor

I'm seeing I'm telling you. Drilling. Okay. I actually had taken its passenger seat on my last minute because I was so hill I was just kind of mind ignoring my body and powering through it making it may and they likely. I'm I was a kidney she gets to live. Or train right. I. You're not. Monday American. I'm let may.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.