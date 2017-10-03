Flight attendant finds unlikely kidney donor

More
Jenny Stansel has been battling chronic kidney disease for the past 15 years and is receiving a kidney from her Alaskan Airlines coworker, captain Jodi Harskamp.
0:56 | 03/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flight attendant finds unlikely kidney donor
I'm seeing I'm telling you. Drilling. Okay. I actually had taken its passenger seat on my last minute because I was so hill I was just kind of mind ignoring my body and powering through it making it may and they likely. I'm I was a kidney she gets to live. Or train right. I. You're not. Monday American. I'm let may.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46047306,"title":"Flight attendant finds unlikely kidney donor","duration":"0:56","description":"Jenny Stansel has been battling chronic kidney disease for the past 15 years and is receiving a kidney from her Alaskan Airlines coworker, captain Jodi Harskamp.","url":"/US/video/flight-attendant-finds-kidney-donor-46047306","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.