Flight attendant sings 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'

More
Southwest employee Charise Miles sang to passengers flying out of Houston, Texas.
1:04 | 12/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flight attendant sings 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'
And he. In. And yeah. FC. The I. See it. Yeah okay. Okay. But my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51989400,"title":"Flight attendant sings 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' ","duration":"1:04","description":"Southwest employee Charise Miles sang to passengers flying out of Houston, Texas.","url":"/US/video/flight-attendant-sings-ill-home-christmas-51989400","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.