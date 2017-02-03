Florida condo balcony collapses, injuring 11

Eleven people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a second-floor wooden balcony collapsed at a Florida condominium, police said.
0:17 | 03/02/17

Transcript for Florida condo balcony collapses, injuring 11
We'll this frightening scene from Florida Panhandle. Where second floor Condo balcony collapsed. Injuring eleven people neighbors say birthday party was under way there when that balcony came crashing down emergency officials say the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

