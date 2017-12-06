Now Playing: Florida couple escapes car swallowed by sinkhole

Now Playing: Ex-Penn State fraternity members due in court

Now Playing: Heat wave hits the East Coast

Now Playing: Orlando marks 1-year anniversary of Pulse massacre

Now Playing: Investigations underway after house explosions in 2 cities

Now Playing: Pretrial hearing for Penn State frat brothers charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault

Now Playing: What parents need to know about summertime hidden dangers

Now Playing: A teenager moves to the beat after lifesaving heart surgery

Now Playing: Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on his flight

Now Playing: Judge denies motion to dismiss case in the suicide-texting trial

Now Playing: Hearing set in Penn State fraternity-hazing death

Now Playing: More than 20 rallies nationwide over 'atrocities' of Sharia law

Now Playing: New stunning images of the rescue of a woman held hostage in a storage container

Now Playing: American soldiers come under attack by an Afghan soldier

Now Playing: An important nationwide recall for spaghetti and meatballs

Now Playing: One man takes to the skies for a tense and scary marriage proposal

Now Playing: Video shows rescue of kidnap victim Kala Brown

Now Playing: Soccer girl's teammates cut their hair in solidarity

Now Playing: Highway chase in Texas ends in fiery crash