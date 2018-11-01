Transcript for Florida man describes being attacked by bear

True friends happy I got out alive in a split second. Andy view owner saw his own life flash before his guy or anyone slow motion. Was just there is. You can imagine after a normal night of letting his dog out turned in Q what he described the bloodbath. I was standing in front of me and I tried through laughter affecting get back in the house and bottle up for or upper cut from all a little bro are black there. Lost. Today the Florida fish and wildlife commission was out on dream catcher circle in north Naples. Setting traps with hopes of catching the bear before it gets to anyone else. It's terrifying knowing that. At any moment you can open you know your back law denying there's bears right there. Both neighbors and Andy's say this isn't the first time they've seen bears. Wandering in their yard. I've seen him before just number. Two feet away slowing and at me. But it is the first ever human injury caused by it there. In South Florida. I know who else can say that you know that's they're telling me last night in the the nurses like most book to make up stories when they leaders like you got a good one. Although we only lasted a couple rounds in the ring but like I gotta fight with Wolverine. He feels lucky to be a lie. I don't care for scars on McInerney things. I walked away with my life and could have an awful lot worse. Simone cougar rule out. ABC seven it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.