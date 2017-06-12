Florida mayor arrested for allegedly using dead woman's handicap placard

More
Davenport Mayor Teresa Darlene Bradley was using the handicap placard to park at City Hall, authorities say.
1:34 | 12/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida mayor arrested for allegedly using dead woman's handicap placard
Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51630000,"title":"Florida mayor arrested for allegedly using dead woman's handicap placard","duration":"1:34","description":"Davenport Mayor Teresa Darlene Bradley was using the handicap placard to park at City Hall, authorities say. ","url":"/US/video/florida-mayor-arrested-allegedly-dead-womans-handicap-placard-51630000","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.