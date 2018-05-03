Transcript for Florida Senate passes bill to put restrictions on gun sales

Families who lost loved ones the shooting and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school say they're determined to make sure their sons and daughters legacies will be remember. Fighting for safer schools and challenging lawmakers to do the same what we want to know here. Is how we're gonna make art. Kidd thing going to school every day and not just our kids all of your kids. The Florida senate back in session today and feeling the pressure center will be handled and her lawmakers are struggling to find a compromise. What if sheriff wants. The guiding and program. And those school superintendent. Are there schools soup and artists school board president who went out. The superintendent wins that battle all day. They already argued for more than eight hours during a rare special session in Tallahassee on Saturday. The proposed legislation would raise the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21 and imposed a three day waiting period for gun purchases. But the major hang up remains the school Marshal program a plan that would allow for some teachers to be armed in the classroom on a voluntary basis. And what's not in this bill a bill and assault and assault style weapons something that student activists in Kirkland have been pushing for. An amendment that would have outlawed those weapons was voted down by the senate last week. Next the bill heads of the Republican controlled house where it's likely to face another uphill battle nagging really ABC news New York.

