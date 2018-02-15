Florida shooting suspect makes 1st court appearance

More
Nikolas Cruz was denied bond and is being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.
2:34 | 02/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida shooting suspect makes 1st court appearance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53118573,"title":"Florida shooting suspect makes 1st court appearance","duration":"2:34","description":"Nikolas Cruz was denied bond and is being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.","url":"/US/video/florida-shooting-suspect-makes-1st-court-appearance-53118573","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.