Transcript for Florida Woman Able to Keep Alligator Pet

Some holiday cheer for this Lakeland homeowner take a look behind me this as Rambo and alligator. Just shy of 68 in like his owner tells me she is that static the greatest gift this holiday season. She gets to keep her unconventional. Companion. Merry thorns beloved sidekick Rambo has been with her firm more than a decade as you say he's like a little baby. This is as favors. I'm his favorite mommy but this unbreakable. Certainly unconventional bond between Bowen and her trained pet alligator he stammering. Yeah eleven Lima salmon was once threatened by the Florida fish and wildlife conservation commission on my kids are grounds so although I have is my animals rules require captured Gator of Rambo size. Live and at least two and a half acres of land and after a yearlong battle going says state officials dropped its case he didn't have to have that tape unable smiling. But one drawback borders no longer allowed to show off her docile Gator and public. Dead toys for he did children and family services -- once popular teaching tool for kids at local conservation classes. And charities. I think that it a nice that they can navigator that they can come up to in touch and feel so they don't do it in the wild they don't break. Not long but above all Thorne is thankful she spending this Christmas with her favorite sidekick. Getting up in Lakeland Ryan Smith ABC action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.