Transcript for Football star shows simple act of kindness to boy with autism

America strong, the football player and the six-grade boy he met alone at the lunch table. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Their friendship started with this photo from a middle school cafeteria in Tallahassee, Florida. On one side of the picture is 11-year-old Bo Paske, and joining him is 21-year-old Travis rudoplh, the big football star from Florida state who happened to be visiting the school that day, and saw Bo sitting alone. I have autism, so I usually sit alone at lunch. And then -- and then, Travis Rudolph just came up to me and said, "Hey, can I sit down with you?" Reporter: It was a simple act of kindness. I didn't even know he had autism. He just seemed like a Normal kid to me. Reporter: And the picture, now seen by millions online, has a special place in the hearts of parents with autistic children. It spoke volumes that he took the time, it meant everything. Reporter: Since then Bo has travelled with his friend to games. And a touchdown for Travis Rudolph. Reporter: And he was there rooting him on the night of the NFL draft. Rudolph's name was never called. But he was still signed by the giants. And if he makes the team, we know who'll be right there cheering. Thank you for watching on a Monday night. I'm David Muir, hope to see you

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.