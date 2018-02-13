Transcript for Fort Bragg soldier charged in 2013 cold case

Now like to take a brief manages to review the horrendous details. Of the incident on February. The fifth 2013. That's specific he's evening a sixteen year old females walking down spring cypress road in north where is Harris County. And she was pulled to a grassy area. Viciously attacked sexually assaulted and left for dead after being struck in the head. But what what what we believed to be a hatchet. Numerous times. The suspect. In this case. And asked that specific night was wearing a ninja style black mask and dark clothing. The complaint advise investigators she believed her attacker. Only left her alone once he believed she was dead. The complaint is somehow managed to walk away to a nearby Cinemark movie theater. Which is only about quarter of mommy be half a mile from that area of the actual attack. Where she was seen by two individuals who relieved and the movie theater that night. Excuse me. The complaint has suffered life threatening injuries on the night of the attack obviously. Was transported by life flight to Hermann memorial hospital. And to this day she still deals with a lingering effects of the incident. I'm sergeant and childish man here's cashier's office. Annan has lieutenant Phil Cox's. This case. Linger on for years after the actual events took place. Our unit diligently worked on nonstop pass from this gators investigator. To look for any kind of leads we possible okay. Then fortunately five day or five years after the incident on January 22 2018. Our union received a notification from the Harris County institute of forensic science the eight DNA link had been established in this case. Through further investigation. Investigator Chris Harrison he was able to determine that the link was day. Person that was in the united states army stationed in Fort Bragg with Caroline's. Chris Hudson was able communicate with their criminal investigations division. They assisted us coordinating an interview they provided lots of assistance as to where we were able to actually travel to North Carolina. And deputy hats and was able to interview him and during the course in an interview which he volunteered provide to us he provided. Some key information to prove beneficial to our case. And here we are five years later. With this individual who has been charged with aggravated sexual assault child along an aggravated kidnapping. This is a key example and investigators' ability just keep. Chipping away case and never letting it die which deputy Hudson. He let it die he had this case for a year he treated it is his own baby and took a lot of pride in it. And here we are a day to put this monster behind bars where he belongs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.