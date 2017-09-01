Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Heads to Court

Esteban Santiago, the Iraq War veteran accused of killing five people and wounding six others during a shooting rampage at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim last week, is due to make his first court appearance this morning.
0:56 | 01/09/17

Transcript for Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Heads to Court
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

