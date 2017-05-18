Transcript for Former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes dead at 77: report

This is an ABC news. You have breaking news here because we have learned this morning. That Fox News founder and former CEO Roger Ailes has died. Amy. We're gonna head out now to Cecilia Vega for the very latest on the passing of Roger Ailes who passed away at the age of 77 this is according to Fox News. And let's head out to some silly beta. Explaining the details are are just coming in effect we don't have very many of them we know that Roger Ailes has passed away. A huge figure in media in this country in American politics someone who has a close working relationship with this president so far. No word or reaction from the White House as you know this is a White House that right now is consumed. In some very serious problems with this news of the special counsel. Hanging over their head right now but as you said eighty Roger Ailes has died and these details are just coming in as soon as we get more we will let you know right now no word from the White House Amy. Aren't Sicilian thank you all let's go to George Stephanopoulos he is on the phone he's on his way to DC and this is really cotton everybody. It's really shocking. George it is although he. He he had been battling ferry service for some time but he can't underestimate this thing imprints made. Our Republican politics and necessary respect American culture and television. It is time these prospective dates Richard Nixon. He hit much as anyone else he's what's response for the comeback Richard Nixon back in 1968 when he was that the young producer Mike put show. He worked with Richard Nixon on his campaign remember Richard Nixon has since he lost have been out of politics it lost. The racing John Kennedy in 1960 look at that restrict its well he helped engineer the come back will be met in the arena town meetings. And really put Richard Nixon act on the map. They kept. Variant let's were Republican politics. After that as well played a big role in the election of president George H. W. Bush. In nineteen 88 as well then of course what a mark teammate. At Fox News after working in MSNBC. And Fox News at the beginning each. And more than anyone know shape the culture shaped the ideology. Shape the world view of that network which attach such a huge impact on our politics. All that he is Sonia yes he said George but people do know most for his time there at Fox News and what he was able to do there and this is a statement from. His wife was posted on Drudge said I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband. Roger Ailes passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me to a son Zachary and a loyal friend to many he was also a patriot profoundly grateful to live of the country. They gave him so much opportunity to work hard to rise and give back. During a career that stretch over more than five decades his work in entertainment and politics and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death we celebrate his life and with all that George he has gone through made recent months. How do you believe that he will be passed. Remembered this court. Syndicate for as much as the big stampede he could make I'm politics. And on broadcasting of course you left Fox News on the necks out. But sexual harassment allegations he continued despite their delegations even though he was useful or stout from Fox News but that's going to be part. But his legacy as well it'll be up that others over time to sort out exactly what that hit. It is legacy that he did not les fox and the what you wanted to leave. And speaking to that George you mentioned he had many physical health ailments but one has to wonder what the stress of all of that. Scandal had. On his health the impact that may have had on his condition. No by no question about that this is that tumultuous time and Fox News the entire network. That the world by this is where she was at the center of all this is many did so much to create that network and the man ultimately responsible reporting these allegations. Sort through this is this harassment and as well. It was several million dollars that we say in various settlement. But it said I think fighting their ability. As well as he continued to do and maintain that so many delegates ball. Probably to this fall on him as well as it's hard to calculate. Exactly the first learn more about why exactly he guy in the coming hours and days that he did he say it has. It had to put such a burden on him. Absolutely Joyce we don't they hear on your way two Washington right now let's go to our chief business correspondent. Rebecca Jarvis who joins us on the phone as well and there is no denying the impact that. Roger Ailes had on this industry and on business Rebecca. Absolutely and in particular on the Fox News brand he is the man credited with building that brand from the ground up that person. Who with a very polarizing force within the the media industry who. Stop early on the idea between combining opinion. We did journalism and and that route to Fox News brand into an incredibly popular brand with viewers and really. Created I think you Blaine frankly in the cable based. They haven't really before his time spent even conceive cabin he built that idea. The Fox News brand the fair and balanced. As as they became known. Brand. And built the number of personalities along with that number. Individuals within the Fox News Bill O'Reilly who left earlier this year it's well. A number of other. Of yes thank you Rebecca so much and we're gonna return now to our written for rambling and have a full West Coast update Good Morning America to David. This has been a suspension from the EB.

