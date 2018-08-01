Transcript for Fraternity banned from Pennsylvania over Baruch student's hazing death

Eight national fraternity has now been sentenced for the death of April Roca college freshman during hazing ritual fight they'll aside. Has now been banned from the state of Pennsylvania where nineteen year old Michael dang died. For ten years meeting it will have to disband its chapter at Penn State it will also be fine more than a 1101000 dollars. Grand jury said fraternity members physically abuse Deng at a rented home of the Poconos back at 2013. Four defendants who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter or also being sentenced today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.