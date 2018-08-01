Fraternity banned from Pennsylvania over Baruch student's hazing death

More
Baruch College freshman Chun "Michael" Deng died in 2013.
3:00 | 01/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fraternity banned from Pennsylvania over Baruch student's hazing death
Eight national fraternity has now been sentenced for the death of April Roca college freshman during hazing ritual fight they'll aside. Has now been banned from the state of Pennsylvania where nineteen year old Michael dang died. For ten years meeting it will have to disband its chapter at Penn State it will also be fine more than a 1101000 dollars. Grand jury said fraternity members physically abuse Deng at a rented home of the Poconos back at 2013. Four defendants who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter or also being sentenced today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52219200,"title":"Fraternity banned from Pennsylvania over Baruch student's hazing death","duration":"3:00","description":"Baruch College freshman Chun \"Michael\" Deng died in 2013.","url":"/US/video/fraternity-banned-pennsylvania-baruch-students-hazing-death-52219200","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.