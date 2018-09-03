Fridge malfunction at fertility clinic leaves 700 patients unsure if embryos viable

University Hospitals said they were "incredibly sorry" about the mistake and are still investigating whether the partially thawed eggs and embryos can be used for in vitro fertilization.
0:24 | 03/09/18

Transcript for Fridge malfunction at fertility clinic leaves 700 patients unsure if embryos viable
As many as one of 100 frozen eggs and embryos at fertility clinic in Cleveland may have been damaged by refrigerator malfunction. University hospital says the temperature in one of the liquid nitrogen storage tanks. Warmed up to a higher than acceptable limits the clinic is now bringing in. Independent experts to test the viability of the tissues up to 600 families may be affected.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

