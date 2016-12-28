Transcript for Friends Mourn 'Vibrant' DC Yoga Teacher

Louima. Working on a reading of a plea together with the theater inspires me. And thin. She ended up helping to run a company such units this producer. And that I additions and I ended up being her actor. And then after that answering my company's allegiance we became really good friends. Very vibrant very organize it is. Always looking for the next challenge and how did you really well. You know rights issues and entrepreneur NC in I mean she's always trying things. Human June yoga but pension to review and flipping around our you know. She studied earns but then she was valedictorian her class everything she did she really really weeks ago. We both posted and then ram FaceBook photos together from another nationals just actually. And then this guy posted under that he was looking for her and left his phone number. But I didn't listen brother at the time he had a different name on Facebook's site I don't this is an a couple of hours went by and another mutual friendship and says. Her brother is looking for her that's her brother. And she never emitter flights instant that I don't let's not panic you know maybe she lost her phone they could meet your phone. And so. So we just trying to simulate really positives and now she never. Boarded a flight and then we found out she never made it to dinner so it just started going backwards way. Trying to stay calm and just drive by your suit has gone on. And then it just sort old from there. Whose fiance Kent kind of going at shot have gone kind of like I can't I can't imagine this can't go there there's no way can myself to think this. This isn't looking at and then like Barry investigate like maybe it's this means it's and then. No I'm sure it's something that we can explain him and Cheryl figured out and just really holding on to hope. Until. Until they found the car and then just sort of shutting down just think. And this morning just like. I just. I just couldn't check and like I can't. I can't look at who's gonna make coffee. And then I had a term computer purchase. That's just now. It's hard to be very angry at I was furious. Because it's so this it's so violent and unnecessary. And then it just keeps making me think of our conversations. You know about. About always looking for them the positive about alliance growing things case you know she's an herbalist she's a partnership is all about. The plants and digging the year in growing things and she she never held a grudge who's never been here toward anyone and I just adults. Really tours and because she's departing you know wants to rage and just you know. But I feel that would dishonored her so much so for me it was just about. It's trying to stay in the light that she was constantly China all of us and that's been sort of challenge for me personally.

