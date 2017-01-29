Transcript for Friends Wait for Detained Iranian Student at JFK: 'She Is Very Strong'

Talking it's very. Mark Ingram and let them talk to anyone. She and if it takes a few times. In Harris case I'm gonna say happens in those ministers won't have been costs force from within its right to deport a couple of times. They even at half past one date with her on the planning to send her back at you from airlines. All she took the bus when she sat on a plane to access that whole thing goes and it. Because her opponent to be what's with the pain. And that being addicted told his lawyers say they had to roll the alert then talk to the marshals on that brought back the plane. Took her off. Seoul. Print shows through various school. Chalking up her right now being treated like this. Call it. But she's a very strong woman to the restaurant some sort of she's old enough to get other people office. Saying that one against her hands on here you can invest in the units it did the arson section of the others. It cannot speak English they cannot have access to millions nothing done like John Lewis. Very badly. For many of the attorneys here. You know they're used to working and aloft comment having a lot more time so for hospices. A true emergency response effort. And it just overwhelmingly impressed by that. The quality of legal support volunteers have it here and and people stepping in to work. Overnight to file emergency orders are. Petitions as maintenance and hopefully we can get two point rich guy individuals were still being detained will be released. And we're concerned that as additional planes come this morning that there may be news additional case is an individual serving home. We're hoping that we can expedite and get them released as well under the judge's order.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.