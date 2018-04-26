Transcript for Frightening home invasion caught on camera

New video this morning of a man who was stopped and attack right in his own home this violent robber had a gun. He still on the run this morning Eyewitness News reported your Waller slide and Floral Park for the video the police want you to see. Jared good morning. And Ken good morning this is really not the kind of neighborhood where you. Normally hear about something like this happening a 65 he wit 65 year old man bubble home. And robbed at gunpoint and there's some video of this from his home security camera. That is pretty disturbing take a look for yourself we have a man here with a goatee he walks behind is 65 goals victim. But with a gun pointed at him and wrestles into the ground. Punches him in the face several times all this just to steal a wall it. Back home security camera caught a pretty good image of the man police are looking for the attack happened Saturday afternoon just before three. In the vicinity of 263. Street and east will host an avenue. Here in the Floral Park queens the man that the police are looking for he got away in a gray minivan. And certainly. This is somebody that police want to get off the street because they believe this was a random attack if you have any information you're asked to call crime stoppers. 180577. Tips. Collided Floral Park queens general what what channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.