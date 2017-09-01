Now Playing: Man Arrested After Breaching Security at Chicago O'Hare

Now Playing: Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Heads to Court

Now Playing: New Self-Driving Minivans To Hit the Road

Now Playing: Alleged Gunman Esteban Santiago Arrives at Broward County Jail

Now Playing: 7-Year-Old Saves Baby Sister's Life After Stray Bullet Strikes Family's Car

Now Playing: Firefighters Save Dog Stranded on Icy Iowa River

Now Playing: 'Truth And Lies: The Menendez Brothers' Watch Now On Demand And On DVR

Now Playing: Officer Captured Prison Escapee by Chasing Him for 2 Blocks

Now Playing: Students Stuck at Upstate New York School After Storm

Now Playing: Lake-Effect Snow Halts Buffalo Traffic

Now Playing: In Some Communities, Fentanyl Epidemic Leads to Surge in Crime

Now Playing: Communities Across US Reel from Fentanyl Epidemic

Now Playing: Former NYC Nightclub Owner Savyon Zabar Found Strangled to Death, Police Say

Now Playing: 9 Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport; Suspect in Custody

Now Playing: At Least 5 Dead, 8 Injured in Fort Lauderdale Shooting

Now Playing: Witness Describes Fatal Shooting in Fort Lauderdale Airport

Now Playing: Iceberg the Size of Delaware Could Soon Break Off Antarctic Ice Shelf

Now Playing: Suspect Identified in Fatal Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Now Playing: 5 Fatalities in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport