Now Playing: FULL SPECIAL REPORT: FBI update on Congressional shooting

Now Playing: Alexandria residents say they called 911 after hearing gunshots

Now Playing: Scalise in critical condition after Virginia shooting

Now Playing: Dramatic video captures sounds of gunfire at congressional baseball practice in Virginia

Now Playing: Bartender: Suspected shooter 'came off a little creepy'

Now Playing: Mom turns to Facebook to thank 'Wal-Mart angel'

Now Playing: Friend of suspected shooter describes 'happy-go-lucky guy'

Now Playing: A timeline of the shooting at a Virginia baseball field

Now Playing: Nurses honoring tiny 'graduates' leaving the NICU

Now Playing: Friend of Virginia shooter had no inclination he was violent

Now Playing: San Francisco police respond to shooting at UPS facility

Now Playing: Rep. Costello: 'I would've been right in the line of fire'

Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi: 'It's an injury in the family'

Now Playing: House Speaker Paul Ryan: 'We are united in our anguish'

Now Playing: House chaplain offers prayer in wake of shooting

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders says gunman volunteered on his presidential campaign

Now Playing: Boy dies after being left in hot day care van

Now Playing: Witnesses reflect on the Virginia shooting

Now Playing: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting identified