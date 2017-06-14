FULL SPECIAL REPORT: FBI update on Congressional shooting

A shooting occurred Wednesday morning at a baseball field in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, where a number of Republican members of Congress and their staffers were practicing for an annual congressional charity baseball game.
14:00 | 06/14/17

