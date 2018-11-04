Funnel cloud spotted in downtown Fort Lauderdale

A funnel cloud was spotted in downtown Fort Lauderdale amid reports of tornadoes touching down in South Florida.
0:36 | 04/11/18

Funnel cloud spotted in downtown Fort Lauderdale
