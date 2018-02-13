Transcript for 'My gas pedal is stuck' man tells 911 as he barrels down interstate at nearly 100 mph

You know sometimes as reporters we products sort of get ourselves into the stories that recovering but I gotta tell you were on 95 right now and I can't begin to imagine what a delight. If right now my accelerator stopped but that is exactly what happened. On Monday afternoon to a guy driving in Martin county and we have the call he made tonight 11. The night 11 call came in at 1246. Monday afternoon. It cannot be my young middle East London on car and I'm an on line. Joseph Cooper was driving north had just entered Morton county and could not get his accelerator off the floor could not get his black BMW to slow down. He had no idea why you act. No no I do not. What Cooper didn't know is his car was reaching dangerous beats around your earnings are about art here barely beyond greater trying to come up with ways to get the court has stopped suggesting he trying to force the car into neutral. Do you remember me BMW it's. Like they know where you live now honing your. I don't know what they're anti. Good thing you know having tried the emergency break again and more and a Guatemalan government aren't. The miles worth lying behind now when saint Lucie county still doing a hundred and trying not to get too and accidents. Certainly my mind right now. I'm planning. Funny and nobody knew about your first comment. Now we Indian river county after more than fifty miles inland controlled speed troopers remained out stop sticks Latin Cooper's tires. The course deal kept going on just rams for a few more miles before finally coming to a stop. In the end nobody was injured though Cooper did complain of chest pain took to the hospital where he was treated quickly. Released and sent home. Along on it by driving mistakes. Are right but he get when he got news.

