Transcript for Gene Cernan, Last Astronaut on the Moon, Dies

One of the iconic figures of the space race and the last astronauts a walk on the moon. Has died former NASA astronaut Jean cern and died today surrounded by family at a hospital in Houston. The 82 year old had been suffering ongoing health issues. Cern it was commander of NASA's Apollo seventeen mission and was the last only a dozen men to walk on the moon. He said it was quote perhaps the brightest moment of my life.

