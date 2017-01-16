Gene Cernan, Last Astronaut on the Moon, Dies

Former astronaut Gene Cernan, the last person to walk on the moon, has died at age 82.
One of the iconic figures of the space race and the last astronauts a walk on the moon. Has died former NASA astronaut Jean cern and died today surrounded by family at a hospital in Houston. The 82 year old had been suffering ongoing health issues. Cern it was commander of NASA's Apollo seventeen mission and was the last only a dozen men to walk on the moon. He said it was quote perhaps the brightest moment of my life.

