Transcript for Georgia family's cat turns up in San Francisco

It's a reunion thousands of miles and many months in the making. Teresa Cameron I she lost her cat kitty Beatty when the little one disappeared around the fourth of July. Ever give up hope that I kept on having it every day see that mom mean. I miss kitty Betty and I hope he's OK. And that they eight in Memphis up pats pats come back and they did Clinton. It turns out the cat his derided the Pepsi truck it ended up and the greater Los Angeles area. Things ticket even he's tags the folks out west where eight figure out that it belonged to a family right here in polar Georgia. I'm in the last thing I expected us to get a call. From California man. And that's a fat you think payment. Workers at the Riverside California animal shelter. Got some money together and but they cat a plane ticket home. I mean they've been wonderful they worked with stay in and save them everything make hand I mean even to get him all the way year. And this mom says the timing couldn't be. Any better we heiress expected adamantly that anything had been got step back and house is not about fat in in my book people. And we're into the latest bank. Right this great. Ethnic and and bring him. Just everything they.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.