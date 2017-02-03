Transcript for Georgia parents claim sheriff's deputy killed their son with Taser

Who wants to their child care. Greg and Tammy died may never watch this video what they want you to see it's a what happened to their eighteen year old son Nicholas. Never happens again her I think they could be potent. There attorney Craig Jones explains how the chase began on August 31 of its when he fifteen. And sleeping in his truck they woke him up its store and and he drove away as soon as Nicholas dikes ms. cornered you can see pierce county deputies kicked his car. Breaking windows. And pull out there stun guns. Taste him several times pulled him from the vehicle. He didn't in the rent and got on top of him. One deputy keeps his knee on top of dikes was knack for nearly forty seconds while they handcuff them. After he's in handcuffs they move him through his head is lodged against the Brody draft. And it seemed deputy puts his knee on its neck again and hadn't committed a crime and that he'll. And I got a problem there. And they should be held accountable the video shows Nicklaus dikes much is unresponsive. They checked his pulse. A more than ten minutes passed before deputies began CPR I had never gonna pop artist little side to hunt down and kill. This is to protect and serve these officers killed us. Niger and and they stood and watched and we reached out to the Harris county sheriff's office and they referred me to the county attorney told me over the phone quote. The Harris County sheriff and I don't think it's appropriate to comment on potential or pending litigation. The GBI told us his case has now been handed over to the DA. Their report says the manner of death is homicide caused by the stun guns compression of the neck and torso and acute methamphetamine intoxication. I wanna know why eighteen months later we don't have answers his parents now want a jury to decide what should happen next his parents also told me that the sheriff is never apologize to them in fact they told me that the sheriff told them quote he was going to give his deputies counseling. So that they could deal with the incident the sheriff did not offer. Them counseling. In the newsroom Creag Lucy channel two action news night the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.