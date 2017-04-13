Transcript for Georgia police investigating 'disturbing' video allegedly showing officer kicking handcuffed man in head

The fact of the matter is. The suspect was in handcuffs the suspect was on the ground the suspect was not resisting at that point that's it. There's have been no other application of force. How was I was mad. I was upset if Ellicott and yet much. This incident. This type of force and in this action was on call it shouldn't have happened. There is no excuse for we tipped we have taken. Appropriate in swift action. To deal with this this was definitely uncalled for unnecessary. I'm excessive force and we go. Oh yeah. In any reason to hang out. He's not gonna make a statement. My name is measles. He's doing okay we're gonna lit the and it was department do their investigation. And we. More right now he's went into the hospital. And the fact that the occupant. We think that this. It was in this morning get him squarely at Macy's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.