Transcript for Georgia professor helps student mom

Are we caring and as a full time mother of fuel and a full time graduate student in a state university. She's in the MBA program a program that professors at the college of business administration say is a huge load. You. Arrington says the faculty cities there. Are able to gain individualized attention. As a student. As opposed maybe being a number of the cooking on a classified confident it's the case. Her first day of the semester airing tends husband couldn't watch their two children asked previously planned because of a meeting that was running leaps. It. Oh in the in. Her course instructor doctor per cent lift okay Arrington Britain and bolts and clock. Are. Surprised even more news she walked right. With Kerry in the for the rest of the lecture and discussion I wanted to help her. And I wanted her to focus on being comfortable with thing in the evening news. That does not and a con because mine. Classes at the so at least she understands life overwhelming proceedings and that we as faculty. Need. Remember that and work with to make sure they get into the bank at that plant that's like a Jack. Herenton says she had several options for graduate school but professors likes that list are the reasons why. Groups of Savannah State in Savannah on senator Johnson's that you cheeks BL 22 news.

