Georgia woman fatally stabs husband, 4 children, police say

More
A fifth child was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
0:42 | 07/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Georgia woman fatally stabs husband, 4 children, police say
Four young children and their father had been stabbed to death near Atlanta and a mother is charged with the murders police say the 33 year old woman. Is the one who called 911 to report the tragedy at fifth child a nine year old girl survived and is in serious condition the family had just moved into the area a few months ago neighbors are shocked. Chasing foul. Good and happy and she loved her case I don't know I don't know what happened but she seemed like a good mother yes you have good Myron definitely she left a good mother. Police say that woman is the primary suspect and they're not looking for anyone else some reports say she may have been suffering from depression. Neighbors say her father had recently died.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48497280,"title":"Georgia woman fatally stabs husband, 4 children, police say","duration":"0:42","description":"A fifth child was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.","url":"/US/video/georgia-woman-fatally-stabs-husband-children-police-48497280","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.