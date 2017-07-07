Transcript for Georgia woman fatally stabs husband, 4 children, police say

Four young children and their father had been stabbed to death near Atlanta and a mother is charged with the murders police say the 33 year old woman. Is the one who called 911 to report the tragedy at fifth child a nine year old girl survived and is in serious condition the family had just moved into the area a few months ago neighbors are shocked. Chasing foul. Good and happy and she loved her case I don't know I don't know what happened but she seemed like a good mother yes you have good Myron definitely she left a good mother. Police say that woman is the primary suspect and they're not looking for anyone else some reports say she may have been suffering from depression. Neighbors say her father had recently died.

