-
Now Playing: Secret Pentagon UFO program revealed
-
Now Playing: Pentagon's former UFO program revealed
-
Now Playing: 'Ghostbuster for aliens' investigates UFOs on America's 'paranormal highway'
-
Now Playing: Spurs coach: 'We live in a racist country'
-
Now Playing: Dogs competing for the top honor at Westminster
-
Now Playing: Actor Bill Paxton's family files a wrongful death lawsuit against medical center and doctor
-
Now Playing: Calling runaway car 'implausible,' BMW offers to work with authorities after incident
-
Now Playing: EPA chief under fire for his expensive travel tastes
-
Now Playing: Man on trial in the rape and murder of 8-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: Dual daring rescue attempts atop Mount Hood in Oregon
-
Now Playing: Group spends days looking for engagement ring after it was flushed down the toilet
-
Now Playing: 'Insecure' star Yvonne Orji and Phoebe Robinson of '2 Dope Queens' on their success in comedy
-
Now Playing: Fort Bragg soldier charged in 2013 cold case
-
Now Playing: Video captures police efforts to slow down car with stuck gas pedal
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: 'Bachelor' contestant Bekah Martinez explains her missing persons mix-up
-
Now Playing: College students distribute 25K free socks to homeless
-
Now Playing: Murder suspect alleges teen girl put ad on Craigslist for a hit man to kill her
-
Now Playing: Obama portraits draw mixed reactions
-
Now Playing: Letter with powder sent to Trump Jr.'s apartment: Police
-
Now Playing: Rob Porter's first wife responds to Kellyanne Conway's domestic violence comments op-ed