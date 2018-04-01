Transcript for Giant crack spreading on Washington ridge prompts evacuations

Mom this kids says you know I have my. Janet solo deal is one of about fifty residents being evacuated from her home because of the growing crack on rattlesnake grids. Don't have enough money so long and all it's much she heard. And other houses. Slows the pickle I am aren't at this time we know why team. Apple she fears the land will come down while she's sleeping she says the emergency shelter the opened for residents last week hasn't been the best option for them. No one has paid then because. You know want to leave Earth's past and also 'cause. We never leave those so. Libido isn't the only one around fifteen homes are being three and as the massive land continues to spread around a foot to one point four feet per week. At this point the crackles down about 250. Feet. With the possibility of sliding onto homes and the nearby highway authorities CD Havel planned figured out and that the Yakima river shouldn't be your fear. Considerable amount of buffer space there was Thorpe road interstate eighty to you and the land in between where the landslide is that and the rivers. So we are not concerned at this time that'll impact the river. He just likes illegal residents are trying to leave before it's too late to see either lacking resources and armed I have been left because I have nowhere to go but overall preparing to leave by the end of the week kind of look at crap parent and a union gap Maria layout -- view local news.

