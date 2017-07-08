Giant sinkhole condemns Florida homes

More
Florida officials have condemned two more homes due to a 260-foot-wide sinkhole, bringing total to six homes that are unlivable.
0:35 | 08/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giant sinkhole condemns Florida homes
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49081249,"title":"Giant sinkhole condemns Florida homes","duration":"0:35","description":"Florida officials have condemned two more homes due to a 260-foot-wide sinkhole, bringing total to six homes that are unlivable.","url":"/US/video/giant-sinkhole-condemns-florida-homes-49081249","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.