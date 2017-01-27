Little Girl Befriends Baby Cow Who Lost Its Mom

More
Kinley Gray, 2, and this 2-week-old calf have formed such an adorable, inseparable bond after the calf lost its mom.
0:41 | 01/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Little Girl Befriends Baby Cow Who Lost Its Mom
Cindy Ebert gave. Angry and hit hit if that hit fifth. Own. Penny. UT VPCs. Worrying. Fifth. He. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45096201,"title":"Little Girl Befriends Baby Cow Who Lost Its Mom","duration":"0:41","description":"Kinley Gray, 2, and this 2-week-old calf have formed such an adorable, inseparable bond after the calf lost its mom. ","url":"/US/video/girl-befriends-baby-cow-lost-mom-45096201","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.