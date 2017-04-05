-
Now Playing: Mississippi funeral home accused of refusing to cremate gay man
-
Now Playing: Teen with cerebral palsy gets to meet the Yankees
-
Now Playing: Maryland police capture escaped prisoner, ending 5-day manhunt
-
Now Playing: Orlando's Pulse nightclub to become permanent memorial
-
Now Playing: 2 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
-
Now Playing: Girl bikes through flooded streets in Missouri
-
Now Playing: Texas cop who fatally shot 15-year-old has been fired, police say
-
Now Playing: Mysterious photo of girl has people talking about ghosts
-
Now Playing: 3 dead, at least 11 injured in car crash at auto auction in Massachusetts
-
Now Playing: Great white shark spotted on beach in California
-
Now Playing: 2 Chicago officers shot in 'targeted' attack; manhunt underway
-
Now Playing: Teen with cerebral palsy surprised by classmates with dream sports trip
-
Now Playing: Small plane crashes, bursts into flames
-
Now Playing: Texas college locked down due to active shooter
-
Now Playing: Record flooding wreaks havoc in Missouri
-
Now Playing: Cabin swept away by flood, crashes into bridge
-
Now Playing: Why Justice Department decided not to press charges against officers in Alton Sterling shooting death
-
Now Playing: 'The Last 100 Days of Diana,' Hosted by Martin Bashir, Airing Sunday, May 7, 9/8c
-
Now Playing: Flood and wind threat continues in Missouri
-
Now Playing: Fight breaks out on flight from Japan to Los Angeles