Transcript for Girl critically hurt in HS shooting may have had relationship with suspect: Police

Deputy first class blamed gas school. Was alerted and immediately responded. In engage the shooter. Do you think going gas coal fired at the shooter and what is described to me is almost simultaneously the shooter fired. First date was immediately initiated. By deputies troopers. And school nursing staff to include. A tourniquet placed on shooting victim. And steep York. There is an indication. That are prior relationship. Existed between the shooter and the female victim we are working as we speak to determine. If that laws and if so the extent of that and if it was part of the motive for this shooting. We continue to interview witnesses. Collect forensic. Evidence from multiple crime scenes. And examine the shooters. Electronic devices and all aspects of social media and social media for effort. A fourteen year old male student was transported to mess or Saint Mary's hospital. Is in stable condition there. The sixteen year old female student. Was transported the PG shock trauma. And shoes and I see you what life threatening critical injuries.

