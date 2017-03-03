Girl records ICE arresting her immigrant father in California

More
A girl recorded federal immigration agents arresting her father, an unauthorized immigrant, as he was driving her to school in Los Angeles this week.
0:32 | 03/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Girl records ICE arresting her immigrant father in California
It. It's really hard and we're going to dole never thought that would actually vote for something like this its tablet look feel and see your family being broken apart. I think it actually gonna come in terms of hey how do we pay the rent and we move forward. We wanna be able to two. Find resources to help.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45888954,"title":"Girl records ICE arresting her immigrant father in California","duration":"0:32","description":"A girl recorded federal immigration agents arresting her father, an unauthorized immigrant, as he was driving her to school in Los Angeles this week.","url":"/US/video/girl-records-ice-arresting-immigrant-father-california-45888954","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.