Girl shot in head 'fighting for her life at 11'

An 11-year-old and 12-year-old were critically hurt in shootings 25 minutes apart.
0:19 | 02/13/17

Comments
Transcript for Girl shot in head 'fighting for her life at 11'
To be a mix of other news tonight in the manhunt for shooting suspects in Chicago two young girls fighting for their lives both shot in the head in separate incidents thirty minutes apart. Twelve year old canard bowers was wounded on the playground eleven year old to Kyle Holmes was writing the backseat of the minivan when she was shot policing neither girl was the intended target.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

