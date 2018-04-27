Transcript for 'Golden State Killer' suspect threatened to kill family dog: Neighbor

We. Dog here in the early nineties. And one day we anonymous. Voice mail or answer machine mess and slept in her home phone. And my dad got the message in it said it you don't shut that dog all deliver a load of death. My dad immediately recognized the the voice on the message as our next door neighbor Joseph when he walked out of the house and confronted and hear it. Here bands did mr. DeAngelo admit that that was him who made the threat yeah yeah it did. EU is not backing down that our dog should be quiet and not. Apologizing for the death threat. My dad let him know that he'd he'd never do that to our family. He accuse us kids hear it spying on in the backyard. He was a paranoid at times accuse us of throwing things at the house or we're being. Being on his property. Despite the bad temper you're familiar with you still were shocked to learn that he was accused of being a serial killer right. Yeah I look back and is are quirky angry neighbor. You don't you don't expect it to be the notorious criminal and my mom is doing yard work here in the backyard on a Saturday morning. He left his property here you know that drove half a mile three quarters mile to get to our driveway. Came through our site gave in to our backyard and start yelling in my mom was is doing yard work here back yard. Came in the backyard so items are then passed on your problem yes very comfortably doing so. What it would figure out how to get him from outside gators we have a side gate on the other side of the property and he let himself and walked around the property to my mom and start yelling otter and mom let him know that that was her right knee he needed to leave and when he was definitely left.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.