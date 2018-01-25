-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods Reacts to 11-Year-Old's Hole-in-One
-
Now Playing: Hole-in-One Kid Golfer Taylor Crozier Amazes Crowds
-
Now Playing: Detroit officer in critical condition after shooting, suspect in custody
-
Now Playing: YouTube star addresses suicide in new video after scandal
-
Now Playing: Judge bans Turpins from contacting kids until 2021
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas shooting survivor makes miraculous recovery
-
Now Playing: Teen killed in Kentucky school shooting called mother as she died
-
Now Playing: Gymnast accuser of Larry Nassar reacts to his sentence
-
Now Playing: Ex-USA doctor sentenced for sexual assaults
-
Now Playing: East feels the chill; new storm hits Pacific Northwest
-
Now Playing: Colorado police officer fatally shot responding to assault
-
Now Playing: Golfers sink back-to-back holes in one on same hole
-
Now Playing: Child's death in NC sparks flu shot requests
-
Now Playing: Vandal damages Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa
-
Now Playing: These are the brave women who confronted disgraced Olympic doctor Larry Nassar
-
Now Playing: Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar says victims' words 'have shaken me to my core'
-
Now Playing: Traffic stop chase ends in head-on collision
-
Now Playing: Video captures Atlanta police saving of a dog found during a building fire
-
Now Playing: The mother of a woman who fell overboard the Carnival Triumph says they spoke minutes before her daughter disappeared.
-
Now Playing: Students say they believe accused high school shooter had a recent death in the family