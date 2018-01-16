Transcript for Good Samaritans caught performing heartwarming acts

And two heart warming acts toward people living in a called we're caught on camera first of Chicago good samaritan on a train gave a homeless man his boots. Marie Sanderson says that 260 dollar boots were brand new he also gave the man his socks Anderson says a man told him. He thought his feet may have been frosted. And in Birmingham Alabama another good samaritan gave a homeless men the cult right off his back. He also offered to by the man and Neil terrible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.