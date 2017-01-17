Now Playing: Good Samaritans Help Driver Stuck on Tracks

Now Playing: Denver Police Officer Helps Man in Wheelchair in Snow

Now Playing: 94-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Graduates From College

Now Playing: Massive Alligator Spotted at Nature Preserve

Now Playing: Mothers and Daughters Behind the Women's March on Washington

Now Playing: Dangerous Ice Storm Slams the Midwest

Now Playing: Latest on Trump Inauguration, Approval Rating

Now Playing: What to Know About Inauguration Day

Now Playing: Pulse Nightclub Shooter's Widow Arrested

Now Playing: 8 Shot Amid Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Miami, Police Say

Now Playing: Deadly Winter Storm Heads East

Now Playing: President-Elect Donald Trump Dodges Questions About Clash With Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

Now Playing: Dashcam Video Shows Police Arresting Man for Stealing His Own Car

Now Playing: Exclusive Audio of Recorded Conversations Between Coretta Scott King and Dr. Barbara Reynolds

Now Playing: Gene Cernan, Last Astronaut on the Moon, Dies

Now Playing: White House Correspondents' Association President on Press Relations Under Trump Administration

Now Playing: Midwest Braces for Winter Ice Blast

Now Playing: Marine Surprises Girlfriend at Front Door to Pop the Question

Now Playing: High School Students Divided by Election Share Thoughts With Each Other