Good Samaritans rescue truck driver

Some Good Samaritans rescued a truck driver after the truck flipped over on a highway in Pennsylvania. The driver was sent to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
1:13 | 07/06/17

Transcript for Good Samaritans rescue truck driver
