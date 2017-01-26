Transcript for Good Samaritans Save Runner's Life During Florida Half-Marathon

Nobody can help me find the person or people that saved my life this past weekend. No summerall knows he's lucky to be alive two weeks ago he was running a half marathon in Key West something he's done many times before. As he was finishing the race he surged to get tunnel vision. Pretty much went to the side of the road tapped a bystander in the shoulder told the most in a faint. I remember going down to a knee and then we'll trying to lay down and then that's pretty much our memories. We woke up he was in an ambulance being rushed to the hospital for surgery. Turns out he had ventricular arrhythmia which causes heart just stopped if it weren't for those bystanders giving CPR. He wouldn't have survived. I really liked him touch these people and or this person and it really thank him. He posted this video from his hospital that at mount Sinai to tried by the people who saved his life. He posted on FaceBook within 24 hours had been viewed at 16100 times days later it reached more than a million views. He did take long before he found those four heroes turns out the people who helped him were nurses and knew exactly what to do. Just to think of you know the right to nurse the right. CN RAB and are being right there at the right time in that specific area where I fell was just. Amazing in America all. Bill thinks it's he rose properly and they are hoping to be reunited next year at the half marathon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.