Transcript for Good Samaritans scramble to save elderly couple trapped under burning tanker

Without their help. My parents would certainly. Not be here today his parents were stuck in this car a Subaru wedged under a tanker truck. On route seventeen in Goshen his parents Carmen and Alejandro senior have been married 56 years. We saw up car stuck on accurate and a little bit eight. Flames coming helped stop the car. Jackie Welch is an eyewitness her son in law jumped out and ran to help the driver of the truck was not injured. You know hang out. Bolt and how are they. Really do you want to yeah. He. Count kept at Kerry sugar they got out of the car and XL's. Get. He asked just swap. On the car all of. Under Rivera junior is so thankful but cautions his parents were injured broken ribs. Broken back broken ankle that's my father my mother sustained head injuries. They had to do emergency surgery last night. The eyewitness reminds us all. That people are good. Everybody just rain across quietly even with flames coming out about the gas tanks on the car. Nobody else it was gonna blow up if there was a steel curtain nobody here. And she and so many others are pulling for this dear couple as they applaud helpful human nature in Milton shall Charles Werth channel seven. Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.