Governor declares state of emergency for NYC transit system

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's asked the new leader of New York City's troubled public transit system to do a series of urgent reviews of the agency's management and aging infrastructure.
0:17 | 06/29/17

And hear New York City tonight the governor declaring a state of emergency for the city's transportation system. The announcement after the accident on a subway earlier this week. Dozens of people injured in the rush hour derailment he emergency declaration will help provide money for upgrades and repairs to the system.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

